KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KVHI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 103,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,075. KVH Industries has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,866. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

