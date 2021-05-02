Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Reaches Market Cap of $658.09 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $658.09 million and $82.95 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005644 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

