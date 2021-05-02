L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. L Brands reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in L Brands by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 2,615,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,245. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.