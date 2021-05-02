L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 418.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

