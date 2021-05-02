Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.88. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$18.53 and a 52 week high of C$42.94.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

