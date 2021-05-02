Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 12,546 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

