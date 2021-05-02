Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.