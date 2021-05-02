Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $22.76. Lands’ End shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 109 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $752.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,145 shares of company stock worth $6,979,381 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $2,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

