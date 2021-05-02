LBRY Credits Trading 38.9% Higher This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $104.91 million and $296,276.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $637.30 or 0.01129626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00707704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,271.47 or 0.99742954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

