LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCII opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

