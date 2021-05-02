Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.15

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.15 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 182.90 ($2.39). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 180.80 ($2.36), with a volume of 2,216,486 shares.

LTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

