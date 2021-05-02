Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 824 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

