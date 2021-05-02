Ledyard National Bank Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Target by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

