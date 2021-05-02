Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

