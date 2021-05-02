Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

