Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

