Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 677.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

