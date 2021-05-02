Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Short Interest Update

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:LEE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.90. 18,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a P/E ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 1.53. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

