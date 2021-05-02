Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 271.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.56) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753 and sold 295,085 shares valued at $86,590,164.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.