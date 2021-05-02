Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15-6.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.28 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

