LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $37 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,004. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

