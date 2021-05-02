Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,700 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,336.8 days.

FINMF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

