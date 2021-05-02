Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,700 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 2,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,336.8 days.
FINMF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
Leonardo Company Profile
