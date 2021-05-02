Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases Shares of 15,900 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

