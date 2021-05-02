LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

LIFULL stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. LIFULL has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $509.85 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.51.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

