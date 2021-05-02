Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGND opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock worth $12,192,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

