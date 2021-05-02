Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 156.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $285.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

