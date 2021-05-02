Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 1.9% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lithia Motors worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $13,373,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $384.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.71 and its 200 day moving average is $328.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

