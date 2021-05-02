LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.07.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

