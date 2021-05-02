Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

