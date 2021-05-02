Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

