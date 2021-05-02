Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.88. 1,508,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,636. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.11.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

