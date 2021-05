Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lonking alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LONKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonking (LONKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.