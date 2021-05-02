Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

RIDE stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

