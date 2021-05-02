Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

