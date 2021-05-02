LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

