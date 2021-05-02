Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 7.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) was down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 121,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,919,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

