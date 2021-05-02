Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNMF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LUNMF traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.04. 122,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,809. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

