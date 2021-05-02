Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 8,582 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

