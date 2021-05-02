Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

