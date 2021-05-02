Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

