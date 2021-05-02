Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LUXA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 60,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $301,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,338,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

