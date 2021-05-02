LYNC Network Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,278.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LYNC Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00285397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.01 or 0.01136352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.00717886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.81 or 0.99772218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.