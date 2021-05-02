LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

