LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

