Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

MMP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.39.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

