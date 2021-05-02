Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 1,387,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

