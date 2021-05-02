Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

