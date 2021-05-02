Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to $29.50

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

