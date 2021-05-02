Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $353.12 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $361.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

