Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $528.41 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.